📺 WATCH: The Masked Singer reveals Bride as AEW Star Chris Jericho

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

ROH World Champion and AEW star Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer on FOX.

Jericho first appeared as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress "Bridezilla" character, singing Walk The Moon’s "Shut Up and Dance" song. Many at the time knew it was Jericho.

Jericho on Wednesday's episode went up against Snowstorm and Avocado. Jericho sang Smash Mouth’s "All Star" song and Billy Idol’s "White Wedding" song. You can see clips from the show below.

The clue which led to Jericho's reveal was "They have a movie career and they like to show off their chest like Jenny McCarthy, minus the movie career."

The unmasking meant Jericho was eliminated from the competition.


