11 Matches Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022 - Final Card

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley vs. MJF
AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ethan Page vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks or Lance Archer
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory
Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
ROH World Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli
AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match
Death Triangle vs. The Elite
AEW TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose
AEW TNT Championship Match
Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe
Steel Cage Match
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal
