11 Matches Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022 - Final Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks or Lance Archer

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match

Death Triangle vs. The Elite

AEW TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

AEW TNT Championship Match

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

Steel Cage Match

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal