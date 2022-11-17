WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
11 Matches Announced For AEW Full Gear 2022 - Final Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ethan Page vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks or Lance Archer

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match
Death Triangle vs. The Elite

AEW TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

AEW TNT Championship Match
Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Samoa Joe

Steel Cage Match
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal


