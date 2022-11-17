📺 WATCH: MJF Calls Out Tony Khan In Off-Air Segment Following AEW Dynamite

Following the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan and MJF were in the ring with Khan waiting to hear what MJF thinks of him:

MJF:

“I’d like to get real, real quick with all y’all just give me a second. No bulls**t, a LOT of bulls**t has gone on. A lot of bulls**t, we all know it.

“However, let me make something crystal clear: me and you [gestures between he and Tony] we’ve been at odds once or twice, I’m not going to stand here and pretend that that’s not the case.

“But there’s something that I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately, everybody make some noise if you’re a fan of professional wrestling? [crowd cheers]

“Now, you guys think you’re wrestling fans. Imagine, imagine for one second if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative, would you do it?

“This man, this man right here, busts his ass, week in and week out to give not just you but to give the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling.

“This sh*t is not ballet. Everytime we get in this ring, we are risking our lives, do you people understand that? And we don’t take that lightly.

“And what I damn sure don’t take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trow and taking a dump, that sh*t ain’t happening anymore! Because this is the place.

“And the only reason why it’s here is because of Tony f*****g Khan [crowd chants “Tony!”]

“Without AEW, professional wrestling is monopoly and do not get me wrong, I love WWE, trust me. I love WWE.

“However, hear me out – your favorite wrestlers don’t get paid properly and don’t eat properly unless Tony Khan makes that alternative.”

