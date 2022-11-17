AEW Confirms The Elite Will Return At Full Gear 2022

The formal investigation into the All Out 2022 incident is now officially over which means a number of suspended stars can return.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the Death Triangle retained the Trios Championship against AR Fox and Top Flight. Following the bout, Pac delivered a promo on "certain individuals" hoping to make their return to the company.

A video then aired on the screen and named The Elite as facing Death Triangle at Full Gear for the AEW Trios World Championship.

This Saturday Night, November 19

LIVE on PPV

8pm ET / 5pm PT

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 card:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match

The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

