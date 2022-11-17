WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Confirms The Elite Will Return At Full Gear 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2022

The formal investigation into the All Out 2022 incident is now officially over which means a number of suspended stars can return.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the Death Triangle retained the Trios Championship against AR Fox and Top Flight. Following the bout, Pac delivered a promo on "certain individuals" hoping to make their return to the company.

A video then aired on the screen and named The Elite as facing Death Triangle at Full Gear for the AEW Trios World Championship.

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 card:

AEW World Title Match
MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match
Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW Trios Tag Team Title Match
The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)

AEW TBS Title Match
Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title
Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage
Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match
Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

