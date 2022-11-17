AEW Announces Host City For Their UK Event

New details have been revealed regarding AEW making its UK debut and two other markets for the first time in 2023.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, it was revealed the company will be heading to Phoenix, Arizona in February 2023 as well as San Francisco, CA in March 2023.

Also announced, AEW will be "in London in 2023" although no date or location for the much-anticipated event was announced.

We'll update you when we hear more.

Read more AEW news: