Natalya Has One Last Major Goal To Achieve In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2022

Natalya Has One Last Major Goal To Achieve In WWE

During an interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She is still to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

"I haven’t won a Raw Women’s Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I’m a Triple Crown Champion.” She continued, “So, one day, I would love to say that I held the “Raw” Women’s Championship … For me, that would be something I would love to do."

