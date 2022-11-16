Tony Khan Has High Praise For AR Fox on AEW Dark & Elevation

During the latest Busted Open Radio Tony Khan praised AR Fox following his recent matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Check out the highlights below:

On AR Fox:

"AR Fox has been really impressive. He impressed a lot of fans on the independents, on Lucha Underground before he came to AEW. And then he’s been really great on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. I put him in a match with Dante Martin that I was really excited to see, and I thought they had really great chemistry as opponents."

On AR Fox and Dante Martin as a tag team:

"It got me thinking ‘What if they teamed up some day?’ And now Darius Martin, Dante’s brother, is back in action, back from that injury. And I thought ‘What a huge trio this would make.’ And really, the perfect trio to challenge a team like the Death Triangle. So that’s going to be a tremendous match, I think, tonight."

