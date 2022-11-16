WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Has High Praise For AR Fox on AEW Dark & Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2022

Tony Khan Has High Praise For AR Fox on AEW Dark & Elevation

During the latest Busted Open Radio Tony Khan praised AR Fox following his recent matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Check out the highlights below:

On AR Fox:

"AR Fox has been really impressive. He impressed a lot of fans on the independents, on Lucha Underground before he came to AEW. And then he’s been really great on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. I put him in a match with Dante Martin that I was really excited to see, and I thought they had really great chemistry as opponents."

On AR Fox and Dante Martin as a tag team: 

"It got me thinking ‘What if they teamed up some day?’ And now Darius Martin, Dante’s brother, is back in action, back from that injury. And I thought ‘What a huge trio this would make.’ And really, the perfect trio to challenge a team like the Death Triangle. So that’s going to be a tremendous match, I think, tonight."

Read more AEW news:

Jake Roberts Is Returning To AEW Following Improvement In Health

WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed some great news about his health. Roberts revealed on social media he has been take [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 16, 2022 04:49PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #ar fox #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79463/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer