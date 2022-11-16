WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Roberts Is Returning To AEW Following Improvement In Health

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2022

WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has revealed some great news about his health.

Roberts revealed on social media he has been taken off oxygen and he will be returning to AEW. Roberts had been using an oxygen mask due to his Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diagnosis.

Roberts tweeted, "Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!"

WNS wishes Roberts all the best with his health.

 


