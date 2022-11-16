The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For "The Wayward Sons"

Earlier this month we reported that as of November 3rd, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) had filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

However, as of November 14th, the filing was abandoned.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have been hyped for their return via vignettes on AEW television, so it's likely the name was going to be used for them.

