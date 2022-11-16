WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For "The Wayward Sons"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 16, 2022

Earlier this month we reported that as of November 3rd, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) had filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.

However, as of November 14th, the filing was abandoned.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have been hyped for their return via vignettes on AEW television, so it's likely the name was going to be used for them.

If any more information becomes available, we will let you know.

