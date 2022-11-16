The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For "The Wayward Sons"

Earlier this month we reported that as of November 3rd, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) had filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
However, as of November 14th, the filing was abandoned.
The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have been hyped for their return via vignettes on AEW television, so it's likely the name was going to be used for them.
If any more information becomes available, we will let you know.
⚡ Ric Flair On Whether Or Not MJF Should Be AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Talks His Upcoming Documentary
During the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair gave his opinion on whether or not he believes MJF should win the AEW Worl [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 16, 2022 12:59PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com