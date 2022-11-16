The Bunny Not Cleared To Wrestle Tonight, Replacement Named For Match Against Toni Storm

During today's Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan announced that The Bunny is not cleared to wrestle on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Khan said that she is not feeling well but it was nothing too serious and Toni Storm will now face Anna Jay. If Anna can get the win then she will get a future AEW Women's World Title shot.
Tonight's show is the final Dynamite before Full Gear.
Watch Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork as we hit the road towards #AEWFullGear this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OeR7rt4ghh— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2022
