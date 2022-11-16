Ric Flair On Whether Or Not MJF Should Be AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Talks His Upcoming Documentary

During the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair gave his opinion on whether or not he believes MJF should win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Full Gear against Jon Moxley.

“If they’re pushing him, well, I’ll just say it like this. During the time off, and all the negotiations, and whatever decision he made to come back, obviously Tony came up with the money and Tony made what he considered to be the right decision, which I think was great that he stayed, he would have done very well in WWE, but I’m proud of him for staying there which means Tony made him happy. So there’s only one way to go with a guy. You don’t cut him short.”

