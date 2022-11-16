Former NXT Star Open To Potential WWE Return Under Triple H

Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he would make a WWE return under Triple H who is the head of WWE creative.

Blake, who was known as "Trey Baxter" in NXT signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled only a handful of matches for NXT and 205 Live before his release some nine months later.

He said on the Two Man Power Trip podcast that he is grateful for his time in the company, but wish he got used more:

“I think everybody wishes they could be used more, you know? I’m not, I know a lot of people get bitter about certain things like this, I’m not bitter at all. “I’m very grateful for the time that I had and the stuff I got to do. “Anytime that I was told that I’m getting this amount of time or I’m having to do this, I always tried to push the boundaries a little bit. “ I had pushed so much that they eventually gotta give me something. No matter what amount of time that I had on screen, I always made the most out of it no matter what. “ Do I wish I could have been used more? Of course, but I’m not bitter about the amount of time that I got. “You know, I feel like there’s a lot of things that I need to do out here first but I’m not opposed to ever going back to WWE. Never say never.”

