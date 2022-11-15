WWE NXT Results (11/15/2022)

Here are your WWE NXT results for November 15th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan.

WWE NXT Live Results (Nov. 15, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL

The following results are courtesy of Cageside Seats' Claire Elizabeth! and are italicized:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

Robert Stone running interference, Wagner lighting Breakker up with punches and kicks in the corner, choking the champion! Bron off the ropes, slide under, hit a boot, an exploder suplex, whip across, big Frankensteiner and he’s fired up! But Von is on top of him, short-arm punches, Breakker reverses to a delayed vertical suplex and kips up! Shot off, duck a lariat, duck a backhand, Bron with a big lariat and we go to break! Back from commercial, Breakker has control of the situation with a side headlock, grinding his challenger down. To the floor, Wagner puts him into the steps and takes the top step off, goozle... CHOKESLAM ON THE STEEL STEPS! Back inside, Von with bodyslam after bodyslam, posting the champion, back suplex into a neckbreaker drop... NOPE! Cobra Clutch applied, trying to choke Breakker out, putting him up top but Bron knocks him down and batters him with a diving lariat! Off the ropes, spinning spinebuster, diving bulldog and Breakker is fired up! Lying in wait, he charges him but Von catches him with the fireman’s carry neckbreaker... NOT QUITE! Back on his feet, the straps are down, Wagner shoves Robert Stone away, Bron slips out, off the ropes... SPEAR! IT’S OVER! Bron Breakker wins by pinfall with a spear to retain the NXT Championship.

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Champion, Bron Breakker!

In the Ring Promo: Zoey Stark Addresses Nikkita Lyons, NXT Universe

Zoey Stark makes her entrance and gets on the mic.

She says her back feels lighter not having to carry Nikkita Lyons. She was on the shelf for nine months and came back like a bat out of hell, defeating 19 women to earn a title shot against Mandy Rose. She was ready, oh boy was she ready, and then she got called into a meeting where everything changed.

She was told they’re gonna hold a tournament for the women’s tag titles and they wanted her to team with Lyons, over more experience teams like Toxic Attraction or Kayden and Katana, but she held great pride in representing NXT. But she didn’t get to make that far, because she got hurt in her title match and wasn’t cleared. Nikkita walked into the trainer’s room and put her hand on her shoulder and said it’s okay, accidents happen and she’s not mad. Zoey says she’s not the weak link, she didn’t get hurt training or doing stupid videos for social media, she got hurt fighting one of the most dominant champions they’ve had. So she put Nikkita on her back and carried her ass through the training and all she asked was one simple thing. Take a fraction of the work, lighten her load just a little bit, but no, all she got was endless apologies instead of results. She was angry, but she’s not anymore, because when she held the tag titles last week, she knew exactly what she was going to do. She’s done being leeched off of, she’s tired and she’s done being part of the solution, and she’s a huge part of the problem. She didn’t get famous posing on the beach or doing some ridiculous dance on social media, she busted her ass in this ring! And for everyone clapping and nodding along, screw you. She’s the future, and she is undeniable. She’s the hunter while every female back there is the prey.

Backstage: Duke Hudson & Andre Chase

Chase asks why he threw the towel in and if he wanted him to lose. Duke says it’s a fair question giving his track record, but the truth is Andre was in so much pain and he was worried for him because he doesn’t know the meaning of the word “quit.” If he goes down, they go down, and the entire university is on the shelf! If people want to say he cares too much about Chase University, that he bleeds black and red, then good. Guilty as charged! Thea Hail rolls up for her own business with Mr. Chase and Hudson excuses himself.

Tag Team Match: Ariel Dominguez & George Cannon vs. Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahaan)

Sanga working Cannon over, chucking him around with ease, Mahaan tags in and forces Dominguez in and they take their time about it but there was only one way this could end...Indus Sher win by pinfall with a Demolition Decapitation on Ariel Dominguez. Post-match, Veer gets on the mic. He calls the Creed Brothers out and says they respect them, and the NXT universe respects the Creeds, but they don’t respect them. In India they’re celebrities, but here in America, no one cares, and the only way to get respect is by destroying the competition, and that’s what they’re gonna do. The Creeds are shown watching in their locker room and they say if they’re gonna hit, they’ll hit back harder. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley roll up and Ivy gives them a pep talk about coming back for the titles. Julius says they won’t just ignore Indus Sher challenging them, and then they’ll go for the tag titles.

Your Winners, Indus Sher!

Cora Jade Promo

She calls Cora Jade a petulant child who’s never gonna change, and she said things that aren’t true, but she also said things she hasn’t heard since high school and that opened some old wounds, but she knows she’s wacky and she wants Cora to look in the mirror after she gives her two black eyes.

Singles Match: Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

Circling, Crews goes behind, waistlock takedown, back and forth with a hammerlock, headlock takeover, kickout. Off the ropes, McDonagh takes him down, elbow drop, whip across and Apollo lands a back body drop! Off the ropes, duck a lariat, shoulder block connects and JD crashes out of the ring! Crews follows after him and slams him into the announce desk to send us to break! Back from commercial, Crews counters a sleeper by falling off the turnbuckles but McDonagh locks it right back in! To the floor, Apollo with an Asai Moonsault, throwing him back inside, a couple of powerbombs... NOT ENOUGH! Clobbering Crews in the corner as he recovers, action to the floor, Penalty Kick sets up an Asai Moonsault of his own! Back inside, both men down and out, small package, back and forth, nobody can keep the other down! Off the ropes, running Spanish Fly and JD is running hot! Knee gets a headbutt, sunset flip, powerbomb reversed into a sunset flip of his own... CREWS KICKS OUT! Off the top with a moonsault, nobody home, Apollo nails him with a spinebuster... IT’S OVER! Apollo Crews wins by pinfall with a spinebuster.

Your Winner, Apollo Crews!

Mike Hogan taking over here onward:

Contract Signing: North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes

Hayes and Williams make their way out to a ring set up with Hall of Famer Booker T moderating this segment. Hayes points out that he's never been beaten for the title in singles competition. Hayes thanks Booker T for considering Hayes one of his Fave Fives. Wes Lee reminds Melo that he's not the A-Champ anymore, Lee is. Lee ends it by reminding us how hard he's worked to earn his first singles title and pledges to retain after warning Hayes that his arrogance will be his downfall. Hayes and Trick Williams promise opposite results next week when the two face off. Williams takes a last verbal lash at Lee, and Lee tells Williams to shut it as this is between his "meal ticket" and Lee. Lee and Hayes both rise and threaten to spar. Booker T tells them to save the drama for their mamas as they'll face off next week. We head to break at 9:21pm.

Tag Team Match: the Dyad vs Briggs & Jensen

The Dyad, alternatively spelled the Diyad, are out with the rest of the Schism. The foursome--Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (fka the Grizzled Young Veterans)--come out with black-light messages on their masks listing four of the seven deadly sins. Where's Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt when you need 'em? So, recapping while they have their lengthy entrances: the Schism (faction) are led by Joe Gacy and feature the Dyad/Diyad (tag team) and Ava Raine. Briggs and Jensen battle the Dyad to a draw early on, with neither side taking control as the duo both tag out partners. Finally, the Dyad take control after tripping Jensen on a rope rebound. He turns to strike but is blocked by Ava Raine, setting up a Fowler jaw breaker and a Dyad turn in control. Fowler and Reid attempt to contain Jensen but the barroom brawler throws elbows, fighting out of the corner. Briggs gets the hot tag and comes in, cleaning house by dropping Fowler and Reid with a backbreaker and big boot! Briggs follows them outside and takes them both down on opposite sides of the ring! Huge strike from Briggs that drops Reid at ringside! Briggs enters the ring, climbs the turnbuckles and drops Fowler off the top! Fowler continues to take a beating until Kiana James shows up to yell at Fallon Henley, whose family bar KJ wants to buy. The distraction allows the Dyad to double-team Briggs as Jensen assists Henley, picking up the win!

Your Winners, the Dyad!

Shawn Michaels Issues a Statement About NXT Deadl1ne's New Match

The Iron Survivor Challenge--there will e two at NXT Deadl1ne. "Five superstars will compete in this unique twenty-minute match. Two superstars will star the match. Every five minutes, a superstar will enter until all are in the ring." The person with the most falls--pinfall, DQ, or submission--after 25 minutes wins. When a superstar is pinned, DQ'd or submitted, they head to a penalty box for 90 seconds. They may then re-enter match. One for the women, one for the men, and it's all Saturday December 10th! Sounds like a WarGames format but free-for-all edition!

Singles Match: Indi Hartwell vs Tatum Paxley w/ Ivy Nile

"Indi Wrestling" continues to show her new, aggressive style as she takes it to Tatum. Paxley, still wearing a black nose guard, is "eager to impress Ivy Nile" we're told by commentary. Hartwell maintains control until the final moments of the short match, where Paxley starts to fire up some offense. Paxley looks for a Samoan driver but Hartwell rakes the face, ripping off Paxley's protective face mask, and setting up the finish. After the match (and the break), Roxanne Perez congratulates Hartwell on the win but then questions Hartwell's choice in ripping off the mask, implying she could have re-injured Tatum. Indi states if she has to break someone's nose to get in the Iron Survivor Challenge, she will.

Your Winner, Indi Hartwell!

NXT Women's Championship Main Event Last Woman Standing Match: Mandy Rose(c) vs Alba Fyre

We get our main event entrances, starting at 9:51pm! Out first is new world champ the challenger, Alba Fyre! The ref calls for the bell at 9:55pm after our official introductions and title presentation. Overrun territory, here we come! Rose starts off by rolling outside immediately. Fyre pursues her and takes the champ down, then clears the top of the commentary table! Alba Fyre looks for the KLR Bomb/Fyre Bomb on the table but Rose escapes! Fyre sends Rose into the barricade, pulls her up and sends her into a different stretch of barricade. Fyre searches under the ring an retrieves a steel chair then uses it to smack Rose. Rose dodges a second attack and strikes Fyre in the back before rolling into the ring. Fyre follows and Rose catches her with a pair of kicks. Rose backs up and looks for a running dropkick. Fyre uses a chair to deflect Rose and block the kick! Fyre uses a steel bar to apply a single-legged crab as we head to break at 9:58pm! Vic Joseph promises a picture-in-picture break but lies!

We return at 10:00pm sharp with Rose using the metal bar to torment Fyre for a few moments longer. Alba starts to get a few licks in, chaining together enough offense to count as a comeback. Fyre runs up the turnbuckles and dives to the outside, wiping out the champ! The ref begins to count both women but both are up by 7. Both women continue to brawl back and forth, taking it to the barricade where Rose sends Fyre over and against the inner plastic barricade! Rose and Fyre unload fists, with the champ taking Fyre up and over the barricade towards the ring the hard way. The ref begins to count after Fyre's nasty landing. Rose begins to celebrate and the crowd is loudly behind Fyre as she barely gets up at nine! She collapses back to a knee. Rose attempts to follow it up with a mule dropkick but Fyre has it scouted and catches her with a Superkick to the jaw! Fyre follows that up with a Gory Bomb to the outside! The crowd rips off a big "this is awesome" chant and dueling Fyre/Rose chants as the ref counts yet again. Rose gets up at 7 and Fyre drops her. Fyre retrieves a ladder and places the champ on the commentary table. Fyre climbs up the ladder to the top, panders to the crowd but stops when--Isla Dawn attacks her from behind on the ladder! Isla Dawn spits a mist in Fyre's face and shoves her back, causing Fyre to fall through the commentary table as Rose rolls to safety! The ref begins to count. Rose gets to her feet up at eight but Fyre's down. Fyre fails to answer the ref's count and the ref calls for the bell at 10:06pm! Isla Dawn poses on the ladder to end our program!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose!

Next Week on NXT

Carmelo Hayes defends his North American Championship against former two-time champion Carmelo Hayes. Cora Jade vs Wendy Choo.