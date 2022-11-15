Saraya Reveals Who She First Told About Being Medically Cleared To Compete

Saraya was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed her return to the ring coming up at AEW Full Gear 2022.

“In five years, I couldn’t believe it. I was like, everyone’s body heals differently. I know that like Cena had his neck surgery and within a couple of weeks, he was back in the ring again, or something like that. Edge, it took nine years for him to finally come back to the ring. So I just fought mentally. For a while I couldn’t do it because I was too scared. But also, I just didn’t know how far my neck came compared to how it was when it first got injured. So I was very fortunate in a way that my neck healed the way it did. I couldn’t believe it. I cried my eyes out. I called my family straightaway. I Face Timed them, and they’re all crying and stuff because like wrestling is their life. You know, and for somebody to like, you know, had their career taken away from it at such a young age without, you know, an end in sight when it comes to it. It is just a miracle and absolutely fantastic. So I was just over the moon.”

On who the first person was that she told she was cleared:

“One of the first people I texted was Mercedes, Sasha Banks because Sasha went through a lot too. She wasn’t the one that was hurt, but she was the one who accidentally ended someone’s career. She went through a lot mentally, like, social media were cruel to her. Then it just messed her up in general, because she was just like, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’ It was a freak accident, you know, wrestling is wrestling, you’re gonna get hurt eventually. Luckily, if you don’t, you know, in your whole career. you don’t get hurt, that’s a miracle in itself, but it happens. I just wanted her to be one of the first people to know that I was like, ‘I’m back. You don’t have to stress anymore, like I’m back. You didn’t end it, I’m good.’ She was just over the moon. She was so happy. She was very pleased for me. She was very encouraging. I just like the fact that it kind of took all that weight off her shoulders too.”

On wanting to have a match against Saraya.

“I really wanted to have that match for Sasha. Like, I wanted to have that rematch with her, because we have a built in story you know, so I really wanted that. But she’s kind of going down her own path and stuff now, doing her own thing. You don’t know where she’s going to be. She has an exciting life going on right now. I’m very pleased and like she’s building her career outside of wrestling too, you know, awesome, and Naomi. So it’s really really cool to see. But I get to face Britt too, who I’ve always wanted to face, and then in this brand new company as well. The crazy part is that she’s always been like a big fan of mine. I’ve seen the interviews with Britt. I’ve seen them all. She was a fan of mine so it’s kind of cool that I get to have a comeback story with her, and she’s so supportive. So I’m excited. I’m excited to have that match. One day I’ll have that match with Sasha, though.”

On the crowd reaction to her AEW debut: