CJ Perry On How Likely An AEW Debut Is

CJ Perry, formerly Lana of WWE, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc., where the question of whether or not she'd join the All Elite Wrestling roster to be with her husband Miro on-screen was raised.

“Everything’s on the table. Nothing’s off the table,” Perry stated. “Everything’s on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There’s nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us.”

“So yeah, I don’t want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it’s in AEW or if it’s in WWE, I don’t put it in a box.”