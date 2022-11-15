WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CJ Perry On How Likely An AEW Debut Is

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 15, 2022

CJ Perry On How Likely An AEW Debut Is

CJ Perry, formerly Lana of WWE, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc., where the question of whether or not she'd join the All Elite Wrestling roster to be with her husband Miro on-screen was raised.

“Everything’s on the table. Nothing’s off the table,” Perry stated. “Everything’s on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There’s nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us.”

“So yeah, I don’t want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it’s in AEW or if it’s in WWE, I don’t put it in a box.”

CJ Perry Says Triple H Is A "Genius", Calls This An Exciting Time For Wrestling

CJ Perry was recently interviewed by FIghtful, where she spoke about Triple H taking over the reigns in WWE and had high praises for him. [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 08, 2022 05:35PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #cj perry #miro

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79451/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer