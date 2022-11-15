WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another AEW Star Injured

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2022

Luchasaurus is the latest AEW name to be revealed as dealing with an injury.

We reported recently that Abadon had sustained an injury during an independent event. In other injury news, Adam Cole is out due to a serious concussion along with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page who is recovering.

The news of Luchasaurus being injured was revealed by Bryan Alvarez during the latest Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez said:

“This Luchasaurus is hurt. I don’t know if you noticed, but he did a left-armed chokeslam. He’s hurt.

I don’t know how long he’s been hurt, but he’s been hurt for a while now. Hopefully, it’s not something serious.”

WNS wishes Luchasaurus all the best in his recovery.

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #aew #luchasaurus

