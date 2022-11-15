Sasha Banks Files Trademarks Which Hints At Her Future Plans

Many fans want to see Sasha Banks back with WWE, and there have been rumors that the company has been in talks with her about returning although there has not been much in the way of updates in that regard of late.

Sasha (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) recently filed trademarks this week that might hint at plans for her future. The trademarks were filed by Michael Dockins on behalf of Banks' company Soulnado, Inc.

The following filings were made on November 10:

- Mercedes Mone'

- Mone' Talks

- Bank Mone'

- Statement Maker

The trademarks are for the following purposes:

- G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry

- G & S: Decals; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters

-G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty

- G & S: Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

- G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

- G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable.