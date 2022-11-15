WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A New WWE Show Launching Soon?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2022

WWE filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 10. WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi'' for entertainment services.

"Iron Survivor Challenge" is listed as a show, although it is unclear if this is for television or a digital series on YouTube. UPDATE: WWE Reportedly Considering New NXT Gimmick Match With "Championship Scramble" Elements

Oba Femi is a ring name for a new talent.

Below are the filing descriptions:

“Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

“Mark For: OBA FEMI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Update on this story:

WWE Reportedly Considering New NXT Gimmick Match With "Championship Scramble" Elements

Fightful Select is reporting that the working plan for the Iron Survivor Challenge trademark is a new match type to be used in WWE NXT. The [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 15, 2022 05:08PM


Tags: #wwe #iron survivor challenge #oba femi

