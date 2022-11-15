Randy Orton Seemingly Underwent Surgery Recently

Kim Orton, the wife of veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton, has seemingly indicated on her social media that Randy has had surgery. She posted a photo of her husband on Instagram in a hospital bed although did not elaborate as to why.
PWInsider is reporting Randy was in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, the location where Superstars go to have surgery.
WNS wishes Randy all the best in his recovery.
Kim Orton posted on Instagram:
"7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re bat shit crazy (but so am I) I trust you, and you trust me ♥️ we could conquer the fucking world together (if we feel like it) but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family. FAMILY♥️LOVE♥️LOYALTY♥️ we have that tattooed on our bodies because it’s the most important thing to us. ME, YOU, OUR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS, that’s all that matters. Thank you for loving me the way you do @randyorton Happy Anniversary my love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ btw. If y’all only knew why this pic was taken 😂😎🤷🏻♀️😘 #insicknessandinhealth"
