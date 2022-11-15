Randy Orton Seemingly Underwent Surgery Recently

Kim Orton, the wife of veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton, has seemingly indicated on her social media that Randy has had surgery. She posted a photo of her husband on Instagram in a hospital bed although did not elaborate as to why.

PWInsider is reporting Randy was in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, the location where Superstars go to have surgery.

WNS wishes Randy all the best in his recovery.

Kim Orton posted on Instagram: