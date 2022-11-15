WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Believes We'll See CM Punk In WWE Again

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 15, 2022

Konnan Believes We'll See CM Punk In WWE Again

Konnan spoke on the Keepin' It 100 podcast about CM Punk and the possibility of him returning to WWE.

“He’s been proven to be a merchandise seller. Just for the fact of getting one on AEW, just for the fact of CM Punk coming back home, I’m sure that Hunter’s gonna tell him, ‘Look, that sh*t you pulled in AEW, that ain’t working here. You know that. You can’t go into business for yourself. You work this many times a year,’ probably give him a really light Goldberg schedule.”

On why Konnan believes Punk will return:

“I think he does. … I think WWE, what they’ve been really good at is anybody that can make them money, they’re willing to make money with, and he’s one of the few guys that they can make money with for sure. Why wouldn’t he go after it?”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
