Konnan Believes We'll See CM Punk In WWE Again

Konnan spoke on the Keepin' It 100 podcast about CM Punk and the possibility of him returning to WWE.
“He’s been proven to be a merchandise seller. Just for the fact of getting one on AEW, just for the fact of CM Punk coming back home, I’m sure that Hunter’s gonna tell him, ‘Look, that sh*t you pulled in AEW, that ain’t working here. You know that. You can’t go into business for yourself. You work this many times a year,’ probably give him a really light Goldberg schedule.”
On why Konnan believes Punk will return:
“I think he does. … I think WWE, what they’ve been really good at is anybody that can make them money, they’re willing to make money with, and he’s one of the few guys that they can make money with for sure. Why wouldn’t he go after it?”
