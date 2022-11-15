WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Blue Meanie On Pro Wrestling Tribalism

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 15, 2022

The Blue Meanie recently spoke on Busted Open Radio about pro wrestling tribalism.

“I watched everything [when I was growing up]. … That’s why I don’t get wrestling tribalism today. Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. Like it all because either way, people who don’t like pro wrestling are making fun of the people who do no matter what they like, so we should just all band together and like all pro wrestling.”

Meanie on why fans think this way:

“Like, if you don’t agree with my opinion, then you’re an idiot and then you shouldn’t be able to watch wrestling ever again. And I don’t want to blame anybody, but there’s a point in my life where I went from being just a pure wrestling fan to discovering the wrestling newsletters. … I don’t see the benefit of tearing down pro wrestling. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Like the thing you do like but don’t take away somebody else’s enjoyment because they like a certain thing.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #blue meanie

