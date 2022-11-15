The Blue Meanie On Pro Wrestling Tribalism

The Blue Meanie recently spoke on Busted Open Radio about pro wrestling tribalism.

“I watched everything [when I was growing up]. … That’s why I don’t get wrestling tribalism today. Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. Like it all because either way, people who don’t like pro wrestling are making fun of the people who do no matter what they like, so we should just all band together and like all pro wrestling.”

Meanie on why fans think this way:

“Like, if you don’t agree with my opinion, then you’re an idiot and then you shouldn’t be able to watch wrestling ever again. And I don’t want to blame anybody, but there’s a point in my life where I went from being just a pure wrestling fan to discovering the wrestling newsletters. … I don’t see the benefit of tearing down pro wrestling. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Like the thing you do like but don’t take away somebody else’s enjoyment because they like a certain thing.”