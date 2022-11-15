WWE Announces Rules For Survivor Series: War Games

WWE has announced the rules for WarGames ahead of the Survivor Series event at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

The event goes down on Saturday, November 26th, which marks the WWE main roster debut for WarGames.

The event will feature a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. According to WWE’s announcements, the rules for the matches will follow the same format that WWE used in NXT:

“Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match. After five minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match. After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage. Once all competitors have entered, WarGames officially begins. The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission.”