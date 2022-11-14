Tyrus Says "Da Woke Hater Trolls" Booing Him Builds His Self Esteem

The NWA has been under intense scrutiny from fans
Following winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3, Tyrus posted the following on Twitter:
I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate builds my self esteem! Gives me focus! makes me strong! I’ll keep winning y’all keep watching the New York Times bestselling author #1 late night show and New @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/0Xp47glmL7— Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) November 14, 2022
