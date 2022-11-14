WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On WWE Offering Steve Austin Another Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas back in April and fans were elated that "The Texas Rattlesnake" was whopping ass once again after 19 years out of the ring.

During that event, Austin went up against Kevin Owens in an impromptu match which he won with a lot of praise for his performance. any.

In recent months it has been rumored that Austin is open to returning to the ring again and recent photos and videos show him in great shape.

In an update from Fightful Select, WWE wants Austin to do more with the company and Austin recently was offered another match.

It is unclear if the match offered was for Saudi Arabia or WrestleMania, but the offer is on the table for Austin to accept should he wish. It should be noted another source has indicated that initially Austin and WWE were far apart on terms, so time will tell.

Source: fightful.com
