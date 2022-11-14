WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Match Change For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

On last week’s WWE RAW, it was announced that Matt Riddle would team up with Elias to take on Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. However, WWE has now announced that the match will not happen with it being changed to a singles match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable.

WWE.com:

Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.

The match joins United States Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, as well as Miz TV.

