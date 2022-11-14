WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Injured Himself At House Show Last Night

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 14, 2022

F4WOnline is reporting that Kevin Owens has suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI when facing off against Austin Theory.

Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He won with the Stunner, but had to rely on the referee to get help backstage.

The only known details currently are that Owens suffered an MCL sprain.

Tags: #wwe #kevin owens

