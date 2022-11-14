Kevin Owens Injured Himself At House Show Last Night

F4WOnline is reporting that Kevin Owens has suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI when facing off against Austin Theory.
Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He won with the Stunner, but had to rely on the referee to get help backstage.
The only known details currently are that Owens suffered an MCL sprain.
⚡ Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured, Off WWE TV, Out Of SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Despite being previously advertised for the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, Rey Mysterio is now off WWE TV. It appears that Mysterio wi [...]— Guy Incognito Nov 13, 2022 07:57PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com