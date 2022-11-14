WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted To Bury A Favorite Wrestler Triple H Has Big Plans For

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

Vince McMahon had plans to bury one of Triple H's favorite WWE talents, at least that is according to insider source WrestleVotes who told GiveMeSport:

“I know that Vince McMahon just didn’t like what he saw on Raw (on July 4 in a segment with R-Truth) and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to NXT, that type of stuff.”

WrestleVotes added Triple H sees real potential in GUNTHER:

“Gunther is going to be around for a long time. He’s got real potential as a heel, and he’s going be here for 10/12 years. He’s going to open some shows, he’s going to close some shows, but he’s just going to be a solid match every night. That’s what Hunters sees in him right now.

“Hunter likes him and he’s going to give him a shot. People are starting to understand what he is and the Clash at the Castle deal with Sheamus helped.”

GUNTHER is next set to defend the Intercontinental Title against the winner of SmackDown World Cup.

Check out the segment

Vince McMahon wasn't happy with below:


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #triple h

