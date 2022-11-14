WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

WWE RAW will emanate tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY as the company continues to build towards Survivor Series 2022, which takes place on Nov. 26.

Below is what is announced for this week's episode airing on USA Network:

- United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor

- Matt Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

- The Miz to address Dexter Lumis controversy on Miz TV

- More build toward the Survivor Series card.


