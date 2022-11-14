WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Usos Are Now Officially The Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Champs Ever

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

The Usos Are Now Officially The Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Champs Ever

A big WWE milestone has just been reached!

The Usos are now the longest-reigning WWE tag team champions in the history of the company. The team has held the SmackDown tag team titles for 484 days overtaking The New Day at 483 days with the RAW tag team titles.

The Usos have held the RAW tag titles for 178 days after defeating RK-Bro back in May. They won the SmackDown titles on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Read more news on WNS:

AEW Star Ended Up In Hospital Following Injury At Warriors of Wrestling Show

AEW star Abadon will be taking some time away from the ring as he suffered an injury while wrestling for Staten Island, NY's Warriors of Wre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 14, 2022 11:52AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #raw #the usos

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79432/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer