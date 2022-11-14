The Usos Are Now Officially The Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Champs Ever

A big WWE milestone has just been reached!

The Usos are now the longest-reigning WWE tag team champions in the history of the company. The team has held the SmackDown tag team titles for 484 days overtaking The New Day at 483 days with the RAW tag team titles.

The Usos have held the RAW tag titles for 178 days after defeating RK-Bro back in May. They won the SmackDown titles on July 18, 2021, defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

