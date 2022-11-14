ROH Pure Title On The Line and More For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. Check out the full card for the show below:

- ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin

- Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl

- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls

- Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

- Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas

- Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo

- Serpentico vs. AR Fox

- Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz

- Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale