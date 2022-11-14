WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Pure Title On The Line and More For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2022

AEW will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. Check out the full card for the show below:

- ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin
- Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls
- Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
- Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
- Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
- Serpentico vs. AR Fox
- Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
- Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale

 


