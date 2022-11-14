ROH Pure Title On The Line and More For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, which includes an ROH Pure title match. Check out the full card for the show below:
- ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin
- Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls
- Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
- Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
- Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
- Serpentico vs. AR Fox
- Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
- Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale
