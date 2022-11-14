WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Post-Thanksgiving Episode Of AEW Rampage To Air Much Earlier Than Usual

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 14, 2022

AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving.

The schedule on TNT’s official website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET, as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET.

The reason for this appears to be two NHL games that will air on the day, one at 5 PM ET and one at 10:30 PM ET.

AEW has yet to announce the time change.

Tags: #aew

