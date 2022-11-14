Post-Thanksgiving Episode Of AEW Rampage To Air Much Earlier Than Usual

AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving.
The schedule on TNT’s official website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET, as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET.
The reason for this appears to be two NHL games that will air on the day, one at 5 PM ET and one at 10:30 PM ET.
AEW has yet to announce the time change.
