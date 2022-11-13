Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured, Off WWE TV, Out Of SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Despite being previously advertised for the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, Rey Mysterio is now off WWE TV.

It appears that Mysterio will be off the road for a bit because he is injured. The good news is that it does not appear to be something that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

Ringside News is reporting that Mysterio was seen backstage at this past Friday's episode of SmackDown wearing a walking boot.

It's currently unknown what caused the injury but RSN, via a backstage source, states that it is just a "short term injury."

We will keep you updated as this story develops.