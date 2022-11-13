WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured, Off WWE TV, Out Of SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured, Off WWE TV, Out Of SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Despite being previously advertised for the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament, Rey Mysterio is now off WWE TV.

It appears that Mysterio will be off the road for a bit because he is injured. The good news is that it does not appear to be something that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

Ringside News is reporting that Mysterio was seen backstage at this past Friday's episode of SmackDown wearing a walking boot.

It's currently unknown what caused the injury but RSN, via a backstage source, states that it is just a "short term injury."

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Bret Hart Says He Wishes He Never Wrestled Goldberg, Talks Forgiving Shawn Michaels

Bret "The Hitman" Hart was recently a guest on The Ringer, where he spoke about when he made the decision to let bygones be bygones with Sha [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 13, 2022 05:25PM


Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79427/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer