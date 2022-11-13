Nick Aldis Says NWA Is "The Most Toxic Brand In Pro Wrestling"

Following the chaotic drama of his NWA departure, Nick Aldis has posted the following message on Instagram:
I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavour that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.
Thank you all for the support.
