Nick Aldis Says NWA Is "The Most Toxic Brand In Pro Wrestling"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Following the chaotic drama of his NWA departure, Nick Aldis has posted the following message on Instagram:

I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavour that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.

Thank you all for the support.

Billy Corgan Fires Off In Huge Rant Against Nick Aldis For "Trying To Work An Angle" Against "The Company He Helped Build"

Amidst the current drama going on with Billy Corgan and Nick Aldis, Corgan stopped by Busted Open Radio to offer some of his insight on the [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 08, 2022 01:25PM
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #nwa #nick aldis

