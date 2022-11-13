WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay Lethal Says He'll Be In AEW Until "The Company Closes Or They Fire Me"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Jay Lethal was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where he spoke about his departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

"If I didn't get fired, part of me believes I'd still be [at IMPACT Wrestling] because my dad and I have always talked about being loyal and wrestling and not just going to the highest bidder,. If a company is taking good care of you and you like them, and you guys respect each other, and there are no real issues, you can chat about the money later. Your loyalty and your word have got to mean something. I would have been in IMPACT Wrestling, I believe, to this day if they didn't let me go. Ring of Honor, if they didn't close down, I would still be wrestling for them to this day.

"Things happen for a reason. Now, I am in AEW, which is amazing. It's a godsend. Then, they bought Ring of Honor, but I'll be at AEW until the company closes, they let me go, or they fire me, because, to me, in wrestling, if I'm going to put my body, my life, and my career on the line for you, I've got to appreciate and love you. There is some bond between us and I'm going to try my hardest to not ever break that bond. So, if you don't break it, I'm not going to break it, and we'll bond forever."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #impact #jay lethal

