Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

Bobby Fish Wins Pro Boxing Debut Even Attempting A Suplex!

Since leaving AEW after his short stint, Bobby Fish joined IMPACT Wrestling, where he unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship. More recently Fish turned his focus to the world of professional boxing.

Bobby Fish is now 1-0 having taken on Boateng Prempeh at today’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event, which took place from the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE. Fish won by TKO in the second round. During the bout, he even tried to deliver a suplex, check out the video below.


Tags: #wwe #aew #nxt #impact wrestling #bobby fish #boxing #boateng prempeh

