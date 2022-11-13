Bobby Fish Wins Pro Boxing Debut Even Attempting A Suplex!

Since leaving AEW after his short stint, Bobby Fish joined IMPACT Wrestling, where he unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship. More recently Fish turned his focus to the world of professional boxing.

Bobby Fish is now 1-0 having taken on Boateng Prempeh at today’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event, which took place from the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE. Fish won by TKO in the second round. During the bout, he even tried to deliver a suplex, check out the video below.

WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 👀@theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round! 🔥



