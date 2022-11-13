Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em Results

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em event last night.
The results are as follows:
* Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist
* Allie Katch def. Jessicka
* Open Challenge: Brock Anderson def. Damian Chambers
* Zachary Wentz def. Bandido and Ace Austin
* Steve Maclin def. Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Crash Jaxon
* Rich Swann def. Brian Pillman Jr
* Swerve Strickland def. Myron Reed
* Jon Moxley came out to cut a promo praising the promotion and teasing that he would be doing a lot here over the next year. Damian Chambers interrupted Moxley, only to be tossed into the ring by Sami Callihan and taken out with a Death Rider.
* REVOLVER Remix Championship Iron Man Match: Alex Shelley def. Trey Miguel 7 falls to 6
Thank you Sami! 🤗 #SmokeEmREVOLVER pic.twitter.com/mZeikX6VFf— NailsAndNY - Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) November 13, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com