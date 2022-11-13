WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Wrestling REVOLVER held their Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em event last night.

The results are as follows:

* Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist

* Allie Katch def. Jessicka

Open Challenge: Brock Anderson def. Damian Chambers

* Zachary Wentz def. Bandido and Ace Austin

* Steve Maclin def. Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Crash Jaxon

* Rich Swann def. Brian Pillman Jr

* Swerve Strickland def. Myron Reed

* Jon Moxley came out to cut a promo praising the promotion and teasing that he would be doing a lot here over the next year. Damian Chambers interrupted Moxley, only to be tossed into the ring by Sami Callihan and taken out with a Death Rider.

REVOLVER Remix Championship Iron Man Match: Alex Shelley def. Trey Miguel 7 falls to 6

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
