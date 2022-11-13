WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Kelly Announces Involvement In New Wrestling Promotion Set For 2023 Debut

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved in a new wrestling promotion.

The promotion is called American eXellence Wrestling, and the first show is slated to go down on January 7th, 2023 in St. Hamburg, PA.

The tweet reads as follows:

“This is what I’ve been dying to share! American eXcellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”


