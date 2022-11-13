Kevin Kelly Announces Involvement In New Wrestling Promotion Set For 2023 Debut

Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved in a new wrestling promotion.
The promotion is called American eXellence Wrestling, and the first show is slated to go down on January 7th, 2023 in St. Hamburg, PA.
The tweet reads as follows:
“This is what I’ve been dying to share! American eXcellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”
