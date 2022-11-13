Former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan Spotted At UFC 281

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was in attendance for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. She is a big fan of MMA and event met up with Nate Diaz after the event.

UFC 281 featured some big bouts, including Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler, among others. Morgan took to Twitter following the event and uploaded a photo of herself alongside UFC legend Nate Diaz.

