WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan Spotted At UFC 281

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2022

Former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan Spotted At UFC 281

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was in attendance for UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. She is a big fan of MMA and event met up with Nate Diaz after the event.

UFC 281 featured some big bouts, including Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler, among others. Morgan took to Twitter following the event and uploaded a photo of herself alongside UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Read more WWE news:

Fan Arrested After Throwing Drink At Scarlett During WWE Live Event

There aren't a ton of details available yet but fans at the WWE show in Peoria, Illinois are stating that a fan in attendance at the event w [...]

— Guy Incognito Nov 12, 2022 10:58PM


Tags: #wwe #liv morgan #ufc 281 #ufc #nate diaz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79413/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer