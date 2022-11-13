WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results (11/12/2022) - Orlando, FL

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

WWE NXT held a live event from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

The results are as follows:

- Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail) def. Bronco Nima, Xyon Quinn and Valerie Loureda in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.
- Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon in a Singles Match. After the match, Grayson Waller makes his way down to the ring and attacks Kale Dixon for losing the match.
- Malik Blade and Edris Enofe def. Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey in a Tag Team Match.
- Roxanne Perez def. Indi Hartwell, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.
- Wes Lee (c) def. Kit Wilson to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.
- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) def. Kiana James and Elektra Lopez to retain their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.
- WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) def. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) and Von Wagner in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt

