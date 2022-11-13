WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Hard Times 3 Results - Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 13, 2022

Here are your NWA Hard Times 3 results from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA.

The event aired on FITE TV.

The results are as follows:

- #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims def. Anthony Andrews

- Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade) (c) defeated Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp)

- Hardcore Team War: Anthony Mayweather, JTG & Pope def. Jax Dane, Alex Taylor & Mercurio

- NWA World Television Championship: Jordan Clearwater def. AJ Cazana to win the vacant title.

- Voodoo Queen Casket Match: Max The Impaler (w/ Father James Mitchell) def. Natalia Markova

- MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) def. Colby Corino

- Corino declines shaking hands with Richards.

- Mask vs. Mask Match: Question Mark #2 (w/ Kratos) def. Question Mark #1 (w/ Aron Stevens)

- Stevens covers Question Mark #1's face with a towel before his face can be seen after taking the mask off.

- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (w/ Ricky Morton) def. Homicide (c) to win the title.

- Kyle Davis mentions a "change of plans" for Odinson, who was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis.

- “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason def. Odinson

- NWA United States Tag Team Championships: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) def. The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce) (w/ Rolando Freeman)

- NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) (c) def. Dak Draper

- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) (c) def. Missa Kate & Madi

- EC3 def. Thom Latimer via DQ

- NWA World Tag Team Championships: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (w/Damian 666) (c) def. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)

- NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) def. Chelsea Green and KiLynn King

- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus def. Trevor Murdoch (c) and Matt Cardona to win the title.

- Bobby Fulton makes an appearance

- Idolmania Sports Management (Austin Idol, Jordan Clearwater, Cyon, Marshe Rockett, BLK Jeez) celebrate with Tyrus.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #nwa

