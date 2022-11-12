GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 7 Results

GCW held their Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 7 event from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois.
The event aired on FITE+.
The results are as follows:
- NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck
- NGI First Round: Ciclope def. Toshiyuki Sakuda
- NGI First Round: Cole Radrick def. Miedo Extremo
- NGI First Round: John Wayne Murdoch def. Big F'N Joe
- NGI Semifinals: Alex Colon def. Ciclope
- NGI Semifinals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Cole Radrick
- Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian
- NGI Finals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon
