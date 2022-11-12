WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 7 Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 12, 2022

GCW held their Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 7 event from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois.

The event aired on FITE+.

The results are as follows:

- NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck

- NGI First Round: Ciclope def. Toshiyuki Sakuda

- NGI First Round: Cole Radrick def. Miedo Extremo

- NGI First Round: John Wayne Murdoch def. Big F'N Joe

- NGI Semifinals: Alex Colon def. Ciclope

- NGI Semifinals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Cole Radrick

- Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Alec Price, Nick Wayne, and Blake Christian

- NGI Finals: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon

GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Reveals He Almost Bought CZW

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) a num [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 06, 2022 09:29AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #gcw

