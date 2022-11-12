Trent Beretta Reveals Road Dogg Insulted Him Online After Being Nice To His Face

On Twitter today, Trent Beretta shared a story about how he once met Road Dogg.
In the story, Beretta recalled meeting Road Dogg and having a pleasant exchange--- and then later finding out that Road Dogg had insulted him on his personal Facebook account.
You can see the tweet below.
road dogg was always really nice to my face and then years later he shit talked me on his personal Facebook Ed screencapped it and sent it to me it hurt my feelings tbh— TRENT? (@trentylocks) November 12, 2022
