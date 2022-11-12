WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trent Beretta Reveals Road Dogg Insulted Him Online After Being Nice To His Face

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 12, 2022

On Twitter today, Trent Beretta shared a story about how he once met Road Dogg.

In the story, Beretta recalled meeting Road Dogg and having a pleasant exchange--- and then later finding out that Road Dogg had insulted him on his personal Facebook account.

You can see the tweet below.


