Tag Team Match Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match for Monday’s RAW on USA Network. Elias and Matt Riddle go up against Alpha Academy.

WWE.com announcement:

Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis.

He has, however, found a fan in Matt Riddle, who keeps insisting they form a band. With Elias’ musical talents and The Original Bro’s superb bongo ripping, the two would light up an audience.

Now, they get to do just that as they team together for the first time to take on Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, who will look to make Nov. 14 the day the music died.

Can Elias and Riddle form a cacophonous unit, or will Alpha Academy continue to spoil all the fun? Don’t miss Raw this Monday at 8/7C on USA!

Below is the updated lineup for next week's episode:

- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

- Elias & Matt Riddle vs. Alpha Academy

- The Miz to apologize on Miz TV for Dexter Lumis situatio