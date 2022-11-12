WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Talks His One Man Show & Wrestling Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Nov 12, 2022

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan recently spoke with Times-Union, where he spoke about his one-man show.

“I’m lucky that I wrestled during the ‘Golden Age’ of wrestling: Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, those guys were like Gary Cooper and Jimmy Stewart. It’s not stand-up, ‘ha ha jokes,’ I’m telling stories about my time in WWF. Folks still want to hear about the Golden Age; I’ll get asked things like, ‘Hey, do you remember that time in ’87 when you wrestled Andre the Giant in Baton Rouge?’ It’s like sitting in a room with old friends, telling stories. So much of what people hear is negative, they hear about (TV series) Dark Side of the Ring. The people that come to see me are wrestling fans, happy to see an old-timer like me telling stories.”

On his pro wrestling career:

“I joke that when I started, people didn’t have 200 TV channels. There was the news, game shows and wrestling. After 40 years, the last thing I want to watch is wrestling. But I saw firsthand how it evolved, from high school gyms and auditoriums to 100,000-seat arenas. I like to tell people that I wrestled Dusty Rhodes, Ted Dibiase and “Cowboy” Bob Orton in WWF and by the time I retired, I wrestled all their kids in WWE. It was hard to stick around in a major company, working major angles. But folks remembered me.”

Former WWE Coach Says Vince McMahon "Was Never A Monster"

During an interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, former WWE wrestler and coach Dr. Tom Prichard talked about working for Vinc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 12, 2022 03:33PM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #jim duggan

