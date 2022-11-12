New Details on Upcoming Peacock Docuseries On Teddy Hart

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2022

We reportedly recently the documentary on Teddy Hart, Dangerous Breed, debuts on Peacock on November 22. PWInsider has revealed more details on the three-part docuseries.

Here are the episode descriptions:

Part 1: A Tail Tale – “Controversial wrestler Teddy Hart attempts to make a reality show that takes a dark turn.” Part 2: The Nine Lives of Teddy Hart – “Teddy faces his legal troubles in Canada and meets aspiring wrestler Samantha Fiddler.” Part 3: Cat and Mouse – “Samantha’s family is desperate for answers; Teddy finally sits down to answer Frederick’s questions.”

Read more news on WNS: