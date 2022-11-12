WWE Hall Of Famer Calls CM Punk "Old & Fragile"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has often been outspoken about CM Punk and there is absolutely no love loss between the pair. In a recent interview with WrestlingInc. Bischoff said that he wouldn’t touch Punk with a 10-foot pole if he was in WWE.

“I don’t know what Paul Levesque is thinking, I don’t know what their plans are, their strategies are, so I have no idea. I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole. “I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute. “And once that mystique was gone, once you kind of let that air out of the balloon, and now you’re just performing every week, I didn’t see it in Punk. I just didn’t see it in him as a character, I didn’t see it in him in the ring –- he was good, but he wasn’t phenomenal.”

Bischoff went on to call Punk ‘old and fragile’, and questioned what WWE would do with him if he were to return:

“He’s old, he’s fragile, he was never in great shape to begin with, he didn’t start out as an athlete, and now at [44] years old, he’s fragile as hell. “So what would you do [with him]? Especially in WWE, where the intensity, and the physicality, and the schedule is so much more than it is in AEW, just the sheer workload.”

Bischoff believes the audience has started turning on Punk:

“I think the audience has kind of turned on him. I’m sure he still has some die-hard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he’s just another guy. So I don’t see the value. I can’t imagine it.”

