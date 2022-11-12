Anthony Ogogo Says He Doesn't Want To Get In Trouble For Revealing Backstage Situation At Double Or Nothing 2021

Anthony Ogogo was recently interviewed by Cultaholic, where he spoke about the match he had with Cody Rhodes back at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

"My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to work every week and knowing what you’re doing, which doesn’t happen in wrestling. Everything is last minute [laughs]. When you’re working with an EVP, he had his stuff planned. He’s obviously the best wrestler I ever wrestled. He was the first person I ever locked up with. Working with him it was a bit unfair because he’s so good. No one is as good as him."

Ogogo revealed that changes to the match had to be made.