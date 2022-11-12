Charlotte Flair To Miss Scheduled Signing Appearance

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has pulled out of a scheduled appearance.
Flair took to Twitter to confirm that she will not be able a signing at The Big Event expo. She noted that AEW’s Andrade El Idolo will still be in attendance, Flair tweeted:
Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing.
I promise I’ll see you soon ❤️ I miss all of you.
ps you can go say hi to my hubby 😉
Charlotte Flair has been off WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 11, 2022
I promise I’ll see you soon ❤️ I miss all of you 🫶🏻
ps you can go say hi to my hubby 😉
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com