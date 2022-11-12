WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair To Miss Scheduled Signing Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2022

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has pulled out of a scheduled appearance.

Flair took to Twitter to confirm that she will not be able a signing at The Big Event expo. She noted that AEW’s Andrade El Idolo will still be in attendance, Flair tweeted:

Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing.

I promise I’ll see you soon ❤️ I miss all of you.

ps you can go say hi to my hubby 😉

Charlotte Flair has been off WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May.


