Championship Match and Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2022

WWE has announced some matches and segments for Monday's WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins will defend the United States Title against Finn Balor.  This follows an angle that took place on Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins.

Also, a Miz TV segment will take place where The Miz addresses the controversy surrounding Dexter Lumis.

Below is the updated lineup for Monday's Raw:

- United States Championship:  Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor
- The Miz to address Dexter Lumis controversy on Miz TV

More will be announced shortly. 


