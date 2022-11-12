Jim Cornette Has High Praise For Bray Wyatt

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette had high praise for Bray Wyatt.

“So Bray Wyatt comes out and gets in the ring. And again, like I praised him, and I’ve been trying to praise him. The laugh, the tone, the voice, the delivery, this guy could be one of the most believable wrestlers in the business. He could talk you into something and part of it is just waiting forever to hear and try to understand what point he’s making, but you can take the ride with him because it’s a colourful way of speaking.



And he comes out and he says this is me, the real me, no masks, no smoke and mirrors. Just me and you, it’s the real man, Bray Wyatt. And I’m the best version of him, I’m going to do spectacular things while I’m here. Because I’ve often in my life, I’ve often been out of control and I go to a dark place. I’m waiting for him to say something, and not to say [he’s not saying a lot], he’s saying plenty. I’m waiting to understand what he’s saying or what point he’s eventually going to make. He never actually gets there, but I love listening to it.



Because you think it’s built into something. There’s a lot of anticipation here, it’s a great delivery and he could be one of the most believable people like Blackjack Mulligan was as a promo when, let’s face it, I mean, he was so big and for a massive man like that, his work was good, but he wasn’t like Ricky Steamboat, but he could talk. He could talk you in, they built his cast of characters in Eagle Pass, Texas and he drew the people into what he was saying.”